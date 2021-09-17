Godby, Wakulla set for rivalry showdown in Crawfordville

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - A rivalry showdown is set for Friday night in Crawfordville, as the Godby Cougars and Wakulla War Eagles meet in WCTV’s Football Friday Night Game of the Week.

The matchup is an important game for each team, and both teams say this one has a little extra to it for both clubs.

Godby has opened their year with four-straight losses and Cougars head coach Brandon McCray says part of that is due to a tough schedule but part is just showing consistency on the field.

He says their identity right now is big plays, both for them on offense and against them on defense.

“Protecting our quarterback is going to be huge, because they’re going to put a lot of pressure on him as a young guy,” McCray said. “Then, on defense, just not giving up the bi plays and just playing our assignments. Wakulla does a great job of misdirection and things like that, so we have to be on top of our keys on defense.”

The War Eagles enter Friday chomping at the bit to take the field. Wakulla is finally at full strength after some COVID-related issues have messed with their scheduling, having only played two games entering this week - both of which were against opponents they didn’t know until the Wednesday before hand.

Head coach Scott Klees says its great to be back to normal and he knows what it’s going to take to get the rivalry win.

“We’ve been preaching to these guys, turnovers. You have to hang on to the ball, gotta execute,” Klees explained. “Our guys up front on both sides of the ball are going to have to play well. Those are true, basic fundamentals that you have to have to win. If you don’t have those, you’re not going to win.

“Then, our seniors have to play well,” Klees continued. “Those older guys who have been in these wars with Godby, they understand what its about.”

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.