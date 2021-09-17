Gov. DeSantis: Federal government to cut Florida’s monoclonal antibody supply in half

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As the demand for monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 soars, the federal government is limiting supply for some states.

According to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the number of treatments Florida receives will decrease by more than 50%.

Antibody treatments have been shown to significantly reduce the risk of hospitalization among COVID-19 patients and has been heavily promoted by Gov. DeSantis.

Nearly 100,000 treatments have been administered in Florida so far, some happening right here in Tallahassee.

Leon County’s monoclonal antibody clinic provides about 100 treatments a day. A representative of the clinic says they currently have plenty of supply but will keep an eye out to see whether the federal cutback will eventually impact them.

As of Monday of this week, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services took over distribution of monoclonal antibody treatments.

Previously, states, medical facilities and doctors could order these treatments directly. The department says this will ensure that drugs, which are in short supply, go where they’re needed most.

Officials say most of the nation’s supply has gone to a small number of states, including Florida.

“They say they’re cutting it because of equity. Well look, the South has had higher prevalence this summer. That will shift, and then as more states and other parts of regions need it, we understand that, but part of the reason we’ve used it a lot is because I have made it a priority in the state of Florida,” Gov. DeSantis said.

Florida will receive about 28,000 doses of the monoclonal antibody treatment Regeneron this week, compared to the state’s weekly average of around 72,000, as reported by the Governor’s Office.

To meet increasing demand for antibody treatments, the Biden Administration purchased and additional 1.4 million doses, most of which will be distributed during the last three months of 2021.

