Leon County deputies arrest two wanted on attempted homicide

Derwin Callahan (Left), Naijah Sholtz (right)
Derwin Callahan (Left), Naijah Sholtz (right)(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested two people suspected of an attempted homicide in Highlands County, Florida.

Deputies say LCSO’s Real Time Crime Center received information that suspects, 26-year-old Derwin Callahan and 22-year-old Naijah Sholtz, were traveling westbound on I-10 and were nearing Leon County on Thursday.

Officials say deputies initiated a traffic stop in the area of Capital Circle NW and West Tennessee Street, but the Callahan and Sholtz failed to stop and fled the scene.

Authorities say after a short pursuit, deputies were able to successfully deploy spike strips on Pensacola Street and Nina Road, but the car continued to flee law enforcement with deflated tires.

LCSO says the suspects eventually turned into a subdivision where it rammed into a security gate and, later, crashed into a tree.

Deputies say they were able to pin the vehicle against the tree and take Callahan and Sholtz into custody.

Officials say LCSO K-9 units were able to also locate a gun magazine and 9mm ammunition, which had been tossed from the car during the chase.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

