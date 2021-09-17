Advertisement

Morning Pep Rally hosts the Chiles cheerleaders

By Michelle Roberts
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The fourth Morning Pep Rally of 2021 on The Good Morning Show featured the Timberwolves from Chiles High School. The Timberwolves are set to faceoff against Madison County on the gridiron at 7 p.m.

Morning Pep Rally is a chance for local schools and the community to show their support for the hometown team ahead of that night’s football game.

WCTV is also excited to announce that our location for next week will be at Lowndes High School between Valdosta and Lowndes County.

Pep rally announcement
Pep rally announcement(wctv)

If you missed any of the action, check out the clips below from this morning’s Pep Rally.

