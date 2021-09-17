POW/MIA Bracelet Memorial to be dedicated at ceremony Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday is National Prisoner of War and Missing Action Recognition Day and local groups are honoring those who served with several events.

Friday, the dedication ceremony of the POW/MIA Bracelet Memorial will be held at the Vietnam Memorial at 401 South Monroe Street in Tallahassee on 3 p.m.

The memorial was donated by Vietnam Veterans of America Big Bend Chapter #96.

