Second Harvest of the Big Bend raising awareness for food insecurity

By Savannah Kelley
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - According to Feed America, one in three children in Leon County struggle to find their next meal.

Friday, on Hunger Action Day, Second Harvest is raising awareness of food insecurity in the Big Bend.

About 68,000 people in Leon County are food insecure, including 16,000 children.

Second Harvest of the Big Bend has been working for decades to provide food to this population.

Last year, Second Harvest distributed 15.3 million pounds of food to those in need.

The organization receives donations from federal and state programs, as well as corporate and individual donors.

It then partners with food pantries, soup kitchens and other social service organizations to distribute that food.

“Food should not be an impossible choice,” said Second Harvest Director of Communications, Shari Hubbard. “And the reality is, it is for a lot of people who are having to choose between food and other critical needs like electricity, rent, medicine, those kinds of things.”

For those who want to learn more about food insecurity in our area, Second Harvest is hosting a free lunch and learn series called Food for Thought on September 22, where visitors will get the change to tour the warehouse and have a roundtable discussion with the organization’s CEO.

Second Harvest is also holding a drive-thru food distribution event next Saturday at Fielder and Associates on Bannerman Road. They’ll be giving out fresh produce, frozen meat and shelf-stable food.

