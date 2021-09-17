Tallahassee Police officer remembered with services, vehicle procession

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Remembering the fallen: Services for Tallahassee Police Officer Clifford Crouch took place Thursday followed by a procession in Wakulla County, where Crouch lived.

Starting at the intersection on Songbird Avenue and Crawfordville Road, dozens gathered for a procession to remember the life of Officer Crouch.

A brigade of vehicles, led by law enforcement, made its way down Crawfordville Road Thursday, with Wakulla County residents coming to pay their respects.

”I try to show my respect for any law-enforcement officer,” Wakulla resident Rachel Pienta said. “I am a part of a law enforcement family and to really show honor and respect for what they do for our community.”

Crouch, 38, was mourned by his TPD Family, with Chief Revell saying, “Every member of TPD becomes your family away from home and when we experience a loss like this, it impacts each one of us.”

“And when they pass, it’s a really solemn occasion and I feel like the community can turn out and really show appreciation for the sacrifices they make,” Pienta said, saying its important for the community to remember the risks officers take.

Crouch, who died this past weekend, is survived by his wife and four children. The Florida Police Benevolent Association’s Big Bend Chapter has created a fund to help support his family. If you are interested in donating, click here to learn how.

