Tallahassee woman accused of plotting to kill ex-husband

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Tallahassee woman is now facing federal charges after FBI agents say she arranged to hire a hit man to kill her ex-husband.

Gretchen Buselli went before a judge Friday afternoon and is expected back in court next week. She’ll be held in federal detention until then.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office claims Buselli plotted for months, from June to September of this year, to hire the hit man.

Court documents say Buselli tried to convince a friend to kill her ex-husband, but because he lived out of state, Buselli wound up agreeing to pay a hit man named “Paul” $25,000 for the hit. “Paul” was actually an undercover FBI agent.

Arrest papers say the two used burner phones to communicate and discussed at length how to carry out the murder and decided it would be better to make it look like a missing persons case than a robbery.

Arrest papers unsealed by a federal judge Friday say Buselli arranged to make an initial payment of $5,000 at an agreed upon drop spot, and pay the rest when the job was complete.

Arrest papers say that spot was Tallahassee’s Cascades Park Ampitheater, Row F, Seat 113. FBI agents surveilling the spot say Buselli showed up in a floppy hat and sunglasses and left a small black bag in that seat. FBI agents said there was $5,000 cash inside.

Court documents go on to say Buselli then discarded the hat, sunglasses and the clothes she was wearing in two different locations after leaving the park - one in a shopping center trash can and the other in a donation box.

Buselli will be back in court on September 22nd for a detention hearing.

The case was investigated by Tallahassee Police and the FBI.

If Buselli is convicted in the murder for hire plot, she could face up to ten years in prison.

