TMH reports highest single-day death count due to COVID-19

(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare reported seven COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday, the most reported by the hospital in a single day during the pandemic.

TMH says as of Friday morning, 68 patients are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Late last month, TMH broke its record with COVID-19 hospitalizations, having 141 patients in one day that were hospitalized due to coronavirus.

