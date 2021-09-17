TMH reports highest single-day death count due to COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare reported seven COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday, the most reported by the hospital in a single day during the pandemic.

TMH says as of Friday morning, 68 patients are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Late last month, TMH broke its record with COVID-19 hospitalizations, having 141 patients in one day that were hospitalized due to coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.