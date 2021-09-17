Advertisement

Two men arrested in Ocala after one man pulled a gun on a police officer during an arrest

Two arrested after officer-involved shooting in Ocala
Two arrested after officer-involved shooting in Ocala(WRDW)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 8:41 AM EDT
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A suspect pulled a gun on an Ocala Police Department officer during an arrest after a reported battery.

Ocala police officers responded to a reported battery at an apartment complex after witnesses told them one of the groups involved was returning with firearms.

That’s when a vehicle with four subjects approached, and two quickly ran away.

Officers caught one man, and the other man, 23-year-old Dallas Dothard, pulled out a handgun.

An officer fired his gun at Dothard and missed.

Dothard was eventually caught, and no one was injured.

The charges for both individuals are pending as the incident remains under investigation.

