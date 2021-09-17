Wake Forest honors Bowden ahead of matchup with Seminoles

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wake Forest Demon Deacons are honoring legendary Florida State head football coach Bobby Bowden ahead of their game against the Seminoles on Saturday.

Friday morning, WF tweeted a photo of the Bobby Bowden logo adorned outside of their home stadium, Truist Field.

Saturday will mark the first road game for Florida State since the passing of Bowden.

Bowden went 15-3 against the Demon Deacons while with FSU.

The ‘Noles own a 30-7-1 all-time series record against WF. Kickoff Saturday is set for 3:30 p.m. The game will be shown on ESPN.

