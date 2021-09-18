Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Sept. 18

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Temperatures were on the muggy side again Saturday morning with showers along the Franklin County coast and portions of Liberty County. Many of those showers fizzled out by 9 a.m., but more are anticipated Saturday afternoon and evening. High atmospheric moisture, a potential of a little bit of mid-level lift, some daytime heating and sea breeze/outflow boundaries will help trigger showers and thunderstorms once again.

I just checked the data from the #Tallahassee weather balloon launch from Saturday AM. The atmosphere is nearly saturated with PWATS (atmospheric moisture) at 2.1 inches. Rain chances stay up today. #ThatsJuicy #flwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/ikiKmjhmpV — Charles Roop (@CharlesRoopWCTV) September 18, 2021

The weak atmospheric flow means that individual storms will not move much. Highs will stay in the 80s Saturday with rain chances near 70%. The pattern for Sunday will not change much; therefore, rain chances will be at 80% with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

The odds for rain stay up for the first half of the week, but changes may be coming. Guidance models continue to hint at a large trough of low pressure dipping into the Midwest Monday into Tuesday, setting the stage for a surface low to move through the Great Lakes and drag a cold front into the eastern U.S. As of this writing, the front is forecast to move through late Wednesday into Wednesday night.

How far south the cold front moves will determine if rain chances are completely removed from the entire viewing area or will they linger for the southern portions. For now, rain chances Thursday are at 20% with odds at 10% Friday. Lows could dip into the low to mid 60s in the inland locations with highs in the lower to mid 80s and a partly cloudy sky. Trends in guidance models will continue to be monitored.

