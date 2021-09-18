TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The high school football season continues to roll along and the WCTV Sports team is here to guide you through it all.

Join Ryan Kelly, Dominic Miranda and Fletcher Keel as they walk you through your scores and highlights for August 27.

The team has your highlights for:

Godby at Wakulla

Brooks County at Mitchell County

Taylor County at NFC

Munroe at St. John Paul II

Ware County at Bainbridge

Lincoln at Mosley

Williston at Hamilton County

Madison County at Chiles

Walton at Maclay

Sneads at Holmes

Georgia Christian at Terrell Academy

Pierce at Clinch County

You can watch this week’s full Football Friday Night below.

Football Friday Night: September 17, 2021 The WCTV Sports crew runs down your scores and highlights for this week's high school football action. Posted by WCTV.tv on Thursday, September 16, 2021

