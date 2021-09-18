Advertisement

Football Friday Night: September 17, 2021

(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The high school football season continues to roll along and the WCTV Sports team is here to guide you through it all.

Join Ryan Kelly, Dominic Miranda and Fletcher Keel as they walk you through your scores and highlights for August 27.

The team has your highlights for:

  • Godby at Wakulla
  • Brooks County at Mitchell County
  • Taylor County at NFC
  • Munroe at St. John Paul II
  • Ware County at Bainbridge
  • Lincoln at Mosley
  • Williston at Hamilton County
  • Madison County at Chiles
  • Walton at Maclay
  • Sneads at Holmes
  • Georgia Christian at Terrell Academy
  • Pierce at Clinch County

You can watch this week’s full Football Friday Night below.

Football Friday Night: September 17, 2021

The WCTV Sports crew runs down your scores and highlights for this week's high school football action.

Posted by WCTV.tv on Thursday, September 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TMH reports highest single-day death count due to COVID-19
Derwin Callahan (Left), Naijah Sholtz (right)
Leon County deputies arrest two wanted on attempted homicide
Skeeter Eugene Weeks
Grady Co. standoff ends with Pelham man in custody — again
Seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Father files $1M lawsuit against school after staff cuts daughter’s hair
Gainesville city workers find video of city commissioner raising middle finger at vaccine...
Gainesville city workers find video of city commissioner raising middle finger at vaccine mandate protesters

Latest News

A rivalry showdown is set for Friday night in Crawfordville, as the Godby Cougars and Wakulla...
Godby, Wakulla set for rivalry showdown in Crawfordville
WCTV Morning Pep Rally logo
Morning Pep Rally hosts the Chiles cheerleaders
Football Friday Night: September 10, 2021
Residents worry about safety of proposed multi-purpose path along Thomasville Road
Rivalry week in Southwood for Game of the Week