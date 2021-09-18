FSU falls to 0-3 for first time since 1976 with 35-14 loss at Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Noles247) - Florida State falls to 0-3 for the first time since 1976 after losing 35-14 to Wake Forest at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. on Saturday afternoon. The Demon Deacons scored early and often. They did it with relative ease as they racked up 484 offensive yards on the day. FSU gave the ball away six times on the day, making it even easier on the home team.

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman was 22-of-31 for 259 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and an interception. He also had nine rushes for 37 yards. His favorite target was wide receiver A.T. Perry, who had seven receptions for 155 receiving yards and a touchdown. Fellow wide receiver Donald Stewart had an 11-yard touchdown reception. Eight different receivers caught passes on the day.

The Demon Deacons also got it done on the ground, led by 19 rushes, 95 rushing yards, and a rushing touchdown by Christian Beal-Smith. As a team, they had 58 rushes for 225 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns, with the second touchdown being scored by running back Justice Ellison.

Wake Forest was 7-for-17 on third down conversions.

FSU’s touchdowns came on an 8-yard pass from quarterback Jordan Travis to running back Treshaun Ward late in the opening quarter and a 65-yard touchdown pass from Travis to wide receiver Ontaria Wilson in the second quarter.

Travis finished 5-of-6 for 107 passing yards and two touchdowns. He also threw an interception. He ran for 16 yards on 11 carries. Quarterback McKenzie Milton, who started, was 11-of-15 for 119 passing yards and a pair of interceptions. Milton had three rushes for -1 yards, and a pair of fumbles, both of which he lost.

FSU’s rushing attack mustered just 92 yards on 28 carries. They also fumbled it away twice, with Jashaun Corbin giving it away early in the game. Treshaun Ward was the leading rusher for the Seminoles, with six for 48 yards.

The Seminoles ran just 51 total offensive plays, compared to 89 for the Demon Deacons. FSU had 318 total offensive yards.

FSU committed seven penalties on the day for 65 yards.

The Seminoles are back in action next weekend when they host Louisville at 3:30 p.m.

