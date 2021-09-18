Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office asking public for help in 2017 homicide case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Nearly four years after a homicide in Jasper, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help as they work to solve the case.

According to a Saturday update from the agency, HCSO and the family of Jaworski Williams are offering a $50,000 reward for answers.

Williams was found dead at his home on Dec. 30. 2017, according to deputies. An autopsy revealed cause of death to be a gunshot wound.

According to the press release, a search of the home revealed suspected drug paraphernalia and two fired projectiles.

Authorities say Williams was last seen around 2:30 that afternoon in Live Oak.

Anyone with information can call the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 386-792-1001, and reference HCSO case number 17-001121.

