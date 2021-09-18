Advertisement

LIVE UPDATES: FAMU heads to Tampa to take on USF

FAMU USF
FAMU USF(WCTV)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Hello everybody! Sports Director Ryan Kelly here to give you updates throughout tonight’s big matchup between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the South Florida Bulls. Sports Reporter Dominic Miranda is on the scene shooting the game so I’ll be passing along updates from him as well.

NOTE: We are set to have an edition of Eyewitness News on WCTV around 7 PM so updates might be a little light early on as I prepare for our newscast but I’ll do the best I can to keep you updated on the big moments of the early going.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derwin Callahan (Left), Naijah Sholtz (right)
Leon County deputies arrest two wanted on attempted homicide
TMH reports highest single-day death count due to COVID-19
Gretchen Buselli
Tallahassee woman accused of plotting to kill ex-husband
Seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Father files $1M lawsuit against school after staff cuts daughter’s hair
Skeeter Eugene Weeks
Grady Co. standoff ends with Pelham man in custody — again

Latest News

Wake Forest defensive back Traveon Redd celebrates after a tackle against Florida State during...
FSU falls to 0-3 for first time since 1976 with 35-14 loss at Wake Forest
Wake Forest placekicker Nick Sciba (4) boots a field goal against Florida State during the...
FINAL: Seminoles 14 - Wake Forest 35
Football Friday Night: September 17, 2021
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons are honoring legendary Florida State head football coach Bobby...
Wake Forest honors Bowden ahead of matchup with Seminoles