Seminoles hit the road for first time this season to take on Wake Forest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For the first time this season the Florida State Seminoles will hit the road as they seek their first win of the 2021 campaign against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Seminoles are fresh off arguably their worst loss in program history, a 20-17 loss to Jacksonville State, their first loss to an FCS program in team history.

It’s been a week of reliving the nightmare and today, the Noles get a chance at some redemption.

While FSU comes in as a rather unlucky 0-2 side, Wake enters today’s game with two blowout wins under their belt, a 42-10 victory over Old Dominion and a 41-16 victory over former FAMU conference foe Norfolk State.

While the competition hasn’t been fierce, Wake has looked convincing in their wins, relying heavily on their run game: The Deacons are averaging 162.5 rushing yards on 36 attempts through two games this season while attempting just 29 passes (completing 18) for 220 yards.

Offensively for the ‘Noles, some clarity under center: The “or” has been taken off the depth chart and McKenzie Milton is the officially named starter for the first time this season.

It’s a big chance for a big bounce back as the ‘Noles have a chance to open their conference slate with a win. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN.

Below will be a running a live blog of tonight’s game. We’ll have score updates, analysis, stray observations and thoughts. For up-to-the-minute updates and analysis, be sure you’re following myself and WCTV Sports on Twitter.

Pregame

Oh, hello there. It’s nice to see you again as I’ll be at the helm for an FSU game for the first time this season. I’d like to both shoutout and thank Will Desautelle for the superb coverage he’s been providing this year on the FSU football front - he’ll be your captain for a majority of the season, but is off tonight so I’m graciously stepping into his monster shoes for the afternoon. Let’s see how much like riding a bike this will be.

Okay, on to football: If you missed it, do check out Will’s in-depth preview of today’s matchup, but I have a couple of things I’d like to add as well before we get underway.

I’ll be looking to see how comfortable Milton looks under center now that he is “the” guy for Norvell in the offense. On the same token, I wonder how long a leash Milton has: I expect we might see a couple of Travis-design packages or plays, but if Milton struggles throughout the first quarter or first half, does Norvell consider moving Travis in full time?

I also wonder, in a big-picture view, how the defense will look after last week’s back-breaking walk off loss. They were able to keep Jacksonville State in check for most of the game, but not when it mattered most, and with a Deacons team that loves to run the ball (whether or not they’re successful at it seems irrelevant, at least at this point in the season) will FSU have enough to stop them.

