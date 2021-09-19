Bethel Missionary Baptist Church brings mobile medical unit to Ft. Braden to get more shots in arms

Advertisement

By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A pop up vaccine clinic took place in the Fort Braden community on Saturday.

In addition to providing COVID-19 vaccines, the event also provided COVID-19 testing and health screenings for sickle cell.

Bethel’s mobile medical unit project manager, Dr. Claudette Harrell, says they are trying to reach more people in their own community and bring the shots to them.

“Just with boots on the ground and talking to people individually you tend to hear their story. You hear their experience. You hear their fears. You hear their belief systems and you also hear from them a lot of misinformation that’s been shared with them,” said Dr.Harrell.

Second Harvest of the Big Bend was also on site at Ft. Braden Elementary school handing out free meals.

Dr. Harrell says another pop up vaccine event is scheduled for later this month.

