Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Sept. 19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Showers developed along the coastline Sunday morning while additional activity developed near Valdosta and well as Clinch and Echols counties. Rain chances will stay high again Sunday afternoon and evening with high atmospheric moisture content sticking around as well as a trough of low pressure over the Southeast keeps the pattern active. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s in many locations with rain coverage and confidence at 80%.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will stay in the forecast through Wednesday as a larger trough of low pressure aloft will move from the Pacific Northwest to the Midwest early to mid week. A surface low and cold front will move eastward ahead of the trough and push into the eastern U.S. mid to late week. The cold front is forecast to cross through the Big Bend and South Georgia early Thursday morning and usher in drier and cooler weather for most locations.

The big question remains on how far south the front moves with the European and American GFS models differ on how far south the drier air goes with the GFS keeping higher dewpoints into the Southeast Big Bend - including Live Oak and Perry. This is one reason why rain chances stick around in the overall forecast Thursday and Friday, but drop slightly Saturday. For the rest of the Big Bend and South Georgia, cooler mornings and drier days with a partly cloudy sky will be in the forecast. Highs will be in the 80s with lows in the middle 60s inland.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.