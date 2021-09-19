‘Curls for Queens’ salon day kicks off at Sabal Palm Elementary

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Twist by twist and braid by braid, it was a young girl’s dream at Sabal Palm Elementary School on Saturday.

“This event is just so special you’re reaching out and helping out your community in any way you can and then also boosting these young ladies confidence,” said Valarisha Frazier, licensed cosmetologist.

Every girl had the opportunity to select the hair style they wanted done.

It’s a part of the ‘Curls for Queens’ salon day, a day not just for pampering but also for learning.

“Hair can say so much about how you’re doing and so part of it is yes you should feel beautiful and another part of it is being able to empower a parent to learn,” said Makayla Fedd.

Feed spearheaded this project and has been blown away by the turnout and support.

She says she wanted to give back to the young students and their parents by letting them have a salon experience free of charge.

“Something that’s just as important as a girl’s appearance and that includes her hair. And sometimes it can be so costly that it’s not really an option that the parent can dabble into,” said Fedd.

Sabal Palm Elementary School principal, Anicia Robinson, says every little queen should know they are unique and should wear their crown with pride.

“They have to know how special they are and because we know how special they are but if they don’t feel it and they don’t see it themselves it really doesn’t mean a lot but just going that extra mile for all the volunteers we have here to really make our girls feel special it just something very reassuring to see,” said Robinson.

Meanwhile Makayla Fedd says another salon day is already in the works.

She says she is grateful to those who spent their time with the young girls as they rock their new hairdos.

“People have really stepped up to say these girls deserve to feel beautiful,” said Fedd.

Their next event is scheduled for November 7th.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.