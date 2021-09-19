Hannah’s Saturday, September 18th evening update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Isolated showers are possible overnight with temperatures staying in the mid 70s and a mostly cloudy sky. Patchy Fog is possible tonight.

Sunday we’ll wake up to a mostly cloudy sky with an isolated chance for showers. Rain chances will increase through the day and we’ll have scattered showers across the area in the afternoon. Due to the clouds and rain, temperatures will only reach the low to mid 80s.

Chances for rain continue on Monday and Tuesday with temperatures rising into the upper 80s.

Scattered showers are still possible on Wednesday ahead of a cold front. After the cold front moves through the area, cooler and drier air will settle over the area. Therefore, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny with temperatures in the low 80s.

