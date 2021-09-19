Advertisement

Hannah’s Saturday, September 18th evening update

By Hannah Messier
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Isolated showers are possible overnight with temperatures staying in the mid 70s and a mostly cloudy sky. Patchy Fog is possible tonight.

Sunday we’ll wake up to a mostly cloudy sky with an isolated chance for showers. Rain chances will increase through the day and we’ll have scattered showers across the area in the afternoon. Due to the clouds and rain, temperatures will only reach the low to mid 80s.

Chances for rain continue on Monday and Tuesday with temperatures rising into the upper 80s.

Scattered showers are still possible on Wednesday ahead of a cold front. After the cold front moves through the area, cooler and drier air will settle over the area. Therefore, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny with temperatures in the low 80s.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derwin Callahan (Left), Naijah Sholtz (right)
Leon County deputies arrest two wanted on attempted homicide
Gretchen Buselli
Tallahassee woman accused of plotting to kill ex-husband
Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
Agents search in Wyoming for Gabby Petito, in Florida for boyfriend
TMH reports highest single-day death count due to COVID-19
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons are honoring legendary Florida State head football coach Bobby...
Wake Forest honors Bowden ahead of matchup with Seminoles

Latest News

There is the potential of a cold front making its way into the Big Bend and South Georgia by...
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Sept. 18
There is the potential of a cold front making its way into the Big Bend and South Georgia by...
Charles' Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Sept. 18
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.
Rob’s Thursday Morning Forecast: Sept. 16, 2021
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.
Rob's Thursday Morning Forecast: Sept. 16, 2021