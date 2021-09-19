One killed, another seriously injured in I-10 crash in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One woman was killed and another seriously injured in a wreck on Interstate 10 in Leon County Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident happened shortly before midnight on I-10 near mile marker 205 in the Westbound lanes. Two vehicles were traveling west when one collided with the other.

FHP says westbound lanes were blocked as they investigated the scene. Both drivers were taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital for treatment. The first driver, a 54-year-old man from Tallahassee, suffered minor injuries.

The second driver, a 23-year-old woman from Lauderhill, Fla., suffered serious injuries. That woman’s passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, per FHP.

