Advertisement

Tallahassee Police investigating overnight shooting on South Meridian Street

The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating another overnight shooting in the capital...
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating another overnight shooting in the capital city.(AP)
By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating another overnight shooting in the capital city.

According to TPD, the shooting happened around 3:30 A.M. on Sunday outside a home in the 2100 block of South Meridian Street.

Police say one victim, an adult man was found dead.

TPD says this is an open and active investigation and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting, but did not speak with an officer on the scene to call them at 850-891-4200. They can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derwin Callahan (Left), Naijah Sholtz (right)
Leon County deputies arrest two wanted on attempted homicide
Gretchen Buselli
Tallahassee woman accused of plotting to kill ex-husband
Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
Agents search in Wyoming for Gabby Petito, in Florida for boyfriend
TMH reports highest single-day death count due to COVID-19
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons are honoring legendary Florida State head football coach Bobby...
Wake Forest honors Bowden ahead of matchup with Seminoles

Latest News

Tallahassee Police Department badge over police lights and crime scene tape
TPD investigating overnight shooting that left one dead
Wake Forest defensive back Traveon Redd celebrates after a tackle against Florida State during...
FSU falls to 0-3 for first time since 1976 with 35-14 loss at Wake Forest
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in solving a four year old...
Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office asking public for help in 2017 homicide case
There is the potential of a cold front making its way into the Big Bend and South Georgia by...
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Sept. 18