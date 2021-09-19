Tallahassee Police investigating overnight shooting on South Meridian Street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating another overnight shooting in the capital city.

According to TPD, the shooting happened around 3:30 A.M. on Sunday outside a home in the 2100 block of South Meridian Street.

Police say one victim, an adult man was found dead.

TPD says this is an open and active investigation and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting, but did not speak with an officer on the scene to call them at 850-891-4200. They can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. this morning outside of a residence in the 2100 block of South Meridian Street.



One victim, an adult male, was located deceased. pic.twitter.com/yDOV1XQFiA — Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) September 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.