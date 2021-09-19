TPD investigating overnight shooting that left one dead

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that a young man dead.

According to TPD, the shooting happened just after 1 A.M. on Sunday.

Investigators say one victim, a young man, was located at an apartment complex on the 1500 block of Stone Road.

It is unclear how old the young man was, TPD only saying via social media that it was a “juvenile male.”

Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting, but did not speak with an officer on the scene to call them at 850-891-4200. They can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

TPD says this is an open and active investigation and more updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

