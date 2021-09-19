Advertisement

TPD investigating overnight shooting that left one dead

Tallahassee Police Department badge over police lights and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police Department badge over police lights and crime scene tape(wctv)
By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that a young man dead.

According to TPD, the shooting happened just after 1 A.M. on Sunday.

Investigators say one victim, a young man, was located at an apartment complex on the 1500 block of Stone Road.

It is unclear how old the young man was, TPD only saying via social media that it was a “juvenile male.”

Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting, but did not speak with an officer on the scene to call them at 850-891-4200. They can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

TPD says this is an open and active investigation and more updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derwin Callahan (Left), Naijah Sholtz (right)
Leon County deputies arrest two wanted on attempted homicide
Gretchen Buselli
Tallahassee woman accused of plotting to kill ex-husband
Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
Agents search in Wyoming for Gabby Petito, in Florida for boyfriend
TMH reports highest single-day death count due to COVID-19
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons are honoring legendary Florida State head football coach Bobby...
Wake Forest honors Bowden ahead of matchup with Seminoles

Latest News

Wake Forest defensive back Traveon Redd celebrates after a tackle against Florida State during...
FSU falls to 0-3 for first time since 1976 with 35-14 loss at Wake Forest
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in solving a four year old...
Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office asking public for help in 2017 homicide case
There is the potential of a cold front making its way into the Big Bend and South Georgia by...
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Sept. 18
There is the potential of a cold front making its way into the Big Bend and South Georgia by...
Charles' Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Sept. 18