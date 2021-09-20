Cairo dancers aiding Louisiana dance studios following Hurricane Ida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -These dancers in Cairo...connected through their shared love of music and recently, a new cause, uniting them long after rehearsal ends. They’re stepping up to help dance studios in Louisiana that were torn apart by Hurricane Ida.

Students in Cairo are moving with the rhythm at the OBCDA dance studio. But, just a few years ago this community struggled after a tornado damaged their studio and the entire town.

“We were obviously stretched to the max with our students walking through these tough times.” Michelle Dean, a dance mom at OBCDA recalled.

While their studio is back up and running, Jo’hanna Walker a studio owner from Destrehan, Louisiana lost everything to Hurricane Ida.

“We have never had devastation like this ever. This is the first time I have lost anything in a hurricane. Walker explained.

Her home is unlivable and her studio where she taught dance for thirty seven years, torn to shreds.

Studio owner Brittany Dodson also dealing with significant damage after the storm.

“Not knowing what the state, you know what the condition is and what the level of damage is, it’s just kind of, very, very sad.” Dodson described.

But, in South Georgia inspired by her own struggles after the tornado Dana Willis owner of OBCDA extended a hand.

“She was very receptive to not only the financial support more or less the emotional support.” Willis said.

Dodson, uplifted just by knowing someone cares.

“To have someone on the other end being like how was your day? You know, how did your appointment with your adjuster go? You know...all of those things for me that’s really wonderful.” Dodson stated.

Jo’hanna, grateful for her partners in Georgia.

“I think it’s fabulous and amazing that they’re reaching out to the studios in Louisiana, especially in St. Charles parish where I live. I appreciate the dance teachers. I appreciate the kids.” Walker shared.

Cairo, making all the difference for Louisiana’s dancers.

Cairo’s Facebook page has garnered attention from all across the continent with even studios in Canada offering help.

To follow Cairo and Destrehan, Louisiana’s story and find out how you can donate click here.

