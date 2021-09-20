Caramel Apple Rose Pastries

INGREDIENTS

2 medium-sized apples such as Gala, Honeycrisp, Fuji, Pink Lady

2 Tbsp. lemon juice

¼ c. water

1 sheet puff pastry, thawed

All-purpose flour, for dusting

¼ c. granulated sugar

2 Tbsp. ground cinnamon

¼ c. unsalted butter, melted

Bourbon Salted Caramel sauce (recipe follows)

Peanuts, chopped

METHOD

1. Preheat oven to 375°F. Grease 6 cups in a muffin tin. Set aside.

2. Wash apples. Cut in half and core. Slice each half into thin slices, making sure they are not too thick to prevent the slices from breaking when rolling.

3. Combine apples with water and lemon juice in a microwave safe bowl. Microwave for 3 minutes, until apple slices are tender, but not mushy. Drain water and set aside.

4. Lightly dust work surface with flour. Unwrap puff pastry and divide it crosswise into 6 equal portions. Brush the puff pastry with melted butter. Combine cinnamon and sugar and sprinkle mixture on top of the puff pastry.

5. Working with one pastry strip at a time, lay apples in a row on the top half of a puff pastry strip, overlapping the slices, and making sure that the peel side is up and there is at least half of the slice hanging over the edge. Fold the bottom half of the puff pastry strip up to cover the bottom half of the apple slices. Brush puff pastry with melted butter and sprinkle with cinnamon-sugar mixture. Repeat with remaining 5 puff pastry strips and apples.

6. Loosely roll the strips from one end to another, as if rolling a cinnamon roll. Gently place rolls into prepared muffin tin.

7. Bake in preheated oven for 40 minutes, or until puff pastry is lightly golden and not doughy. Let cool for about 10 minutes before removing from tin. May serve warm or at room temperature.

8. Drizzle with caramel sauce and sprinkle with peanuts if desired to serve.

BOURBON SALTED CARAMEL SAUCE (about 1.5 cups)

INGREDIENTS

1 c. granulated sugar

¼ c. cold water

½ c. heavy cream

2 Tbsp. unsalted butter

1 tsp. vanilla bean paste, or vanilla extract

2 Tbsp. Bourbon

¾ tsp. kosher salt

METHOD

1. In a medium saucepan set over medium-high heat, combine the sugar with water and stir to combine. Cook, without stirring, until the sugar has turned a deep amber hue, approximately 10 to 12 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, warm the cream in a small saucepan. When the caramel is ready, slowly whisk in the warm cream and continue simmering the mixture until it is smooth, another 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat, then whisk in the butter, vanilla, Bourbon, and then the salt. Serve warm.

