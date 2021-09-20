Advertisement

Elon Musk pledges $50M to St. Jude fundraiser

FILE - CEO Elon Musk departs from the justice center in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, July 13,...
FILE - CEO Elon Musk departs from the justice center in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Musk pledged $50 million to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in response to a public call for donations.(Matt Rourke | AP)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - SpaceX founder Elon Musk helped St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital reach its $200 million fundraising goal.

Musk pledged $50 million in response to a public call for donations following the successful splashdown of the SpaceX Dragon capsule.

Billionaire Jared Isaacman personally financed the Inspiration4 mission as a fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Hayley Arceneaux, a childhood cancer survivor who now works for the hospital, joined him on the three-day space tourism mission.

The crew will continue fundraising for the children’s hospital by auctioning off some of the items they took into space, including signed collectibles.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating another overnight shooting in the capital...
Tallahassee Police investigating overnight shooting on South Meridian Street
Tallahassee Police Department badge over police lights and crime scene tape
TPD investigating overnight shooting that left one dead
A crash in Leon County left one woman dead and another seriously injured.
One killed, another seriously injured in I-10 crash in Tallahassee
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Derwin Callahan (Left), Naijah Sholtz (right)
Leon County deputies arrest two wanted on attempted homicide

Latest News

In this grab taken from video, a group of students react and speak on their phones near the...
Shooting at Russian university leaves 6 dead, 28 hurt
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that both of the officers were taken to...
2 officers shot, injured while serving warrant in Houston
President Joe Biden welcomed world leaders to a virtual climate summit on Friday. Under a plan...
Biden launches response to health harms from extreme heat
‘Curls for Queens’ salon day kicks off at Sabal Palm Elementary