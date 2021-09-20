Five dogs rescued from house fire in Ocala

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Five dogs were rescued by fire rescue crews after a mobile home caught fire in Marion County.

Fire rescue crews say the fire happened on NW 10th Place in Ocala.

When they arrived, black smoke and flames were pouring out of the building.

No people were in the home when they arrived, but dogs were trapped inside.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control and rescue the animals.

The home is now unlivable.

Four adults and two children are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

