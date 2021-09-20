Advertisement

Hannah’s Sunday, September 19th evening update

By Hannah Messier
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Isolated showers are possible overnight with temperatures in the mid-70s.

Tomorrow morning we’ll wake up to a mostly cloudy sky. Clouds will continue through the day with scattered showers possible in the afternoon. Temperatures will rise into the mid-80s.

Chances for rain continue Tuesday and Wednesday. On Wednesday night, a cold front will move into the region, bringing drier and cooler air into the area. This will clear the clouds and showers from the Big Bend and South Georgia bringing sunshine and temperatures in the low 80s through the end of the week and into the upcoming weekend.

There are two tropical storms currently in the Atlantic. Tropical Storm Peter was 350 miles E of the northern Leeward Islands at 5:00 pm. It’s forecasted to move to the northeast towards the Bahamas and weaken into a Tropical Depression. As of 5:00 pm Tropical Storm Rose was 370 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. The storm is forecasted to move into the central Atlantic and weaken into a Tropical Depression. Neither of the storms are expected to impact the gulf coast or our area.

