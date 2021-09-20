HHS takes control of monoclonal antibodies distribution, DeSantis responds

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Sunday it is now in control of the distribution of monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19.

Previously, states, medical facilities and individual doctors could order the treatments directly, but now the federal organization will decide how to administer them. HHS says this is to ensure the treatments go to where they are needed most, as up until now most of the country’s supply has been going to a small minority of states, including Florida.

Gov. Ron DeSantis responded to the change at a press conference.

“The South has had higher prevalence this summer... As more states in other parts of regions need it, we understand that,” says DeSantis. “But part of the reason we’ve used a lot is because I have made it a priority in the state of Florida.”

Florida will receive about 28,000 doses of the antibody treatment Regeneron this week, down from its weekly average of 72,000 doses.

According to the FDA, monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful viruses. Monoclonal antibodies for COVID-19 are designed to block the virus’ attachment and entry into human subjects.

