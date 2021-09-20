Judge delays Katherine Magbanua’s trial
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A judge has delayed the upcoming murder trial of Katherine Magbanua.
A new trial date has been set for February 14, 2022. Following jury selection, the trial is expected to last about two weeks.
