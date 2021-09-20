Advertisement

Judge delays Katherine Magbanua’s trial

The hearing lasted just over an hour, with discussions on jury selection, discovery and...
The hearing lasted just over an hour, with discussions on jury selection, discovery and evidence procedures and deadlines, and the date of the trial.(WCTV)
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A judge has delayed the upcoming murder trial of Katherine Magbanua.

A new trial date has been set for February 14, 2022. Following jury selection, the trial is expected to last about two weeks.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating another overnight shooting in the capital...
Tallahassee Police investigating overnight shooting on South Meridian Street
Tallahassee Police Department badge over police lights and crime scene tape
TPD investigating overnight shooting that left one dead
A crash in Leon County left one woman dead and another seriously injured.
One killed, another seriously injured in I-10 crash in Tallahassee
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Derwin Callahan (Left), Naijah Sholtz (right)
Leon County deputies arrest two wanted on attempted homicide

Latest News

The Florida Highway Patrol says two people are dead after a fiery crash Monday morning between...
Double fatal crash leads to lane closure on Apalachee Parkway
Police lights.
Shots fired at Marianna car wash, two injured
A shooting occurred in Miami early Sunday morning.
SW Miami-Dade Shooting Leaves 4 Injured, Including 2 Children
The "Wings and Wheels" car and aircraft show raised money for homeless veterans.
"Wings and Wheels" event raises money for homeless veterans