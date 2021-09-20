Kickoff time, TV information announced for Seminoles matchup with Syracuse
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The ACC has announced Florida State’s October 2 game against the Syracuse Orange is set for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on the ACC Network.
The game will mark FSU’s third-straight 3:30 p.m. kickoff and their second game this year on the ACC Network.
FSU won the last meeting between the two teams, a 35-17 win at Doak Campbell Stadium in 2019. The Noles hold an 11-2 all-time series lead.
