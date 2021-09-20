Advertisement

Kickoff time, TV information announced for Seminoles matchup with Syracuse

File-Florida State's Marvin Wilson tackles Syracuse's Jarveon Howard during an NCAA college...
File-Florida State's Marvin Wilson tackles Syracuse's Jarveon Howard during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Tallahassee Fla. Wilson and defensive back Asante Samuel Jr., will try to contain a Miami attack led by transfer quarterback D'Eriq King, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon, File)(Steve Cannon | AP)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The ACC has announced Florida State’s October 2 game against the Syracuse Orange is set for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on the ACC Network.

The game will mark FSU’s third-straight 3:30 p.m. kickoff and their second game this year on the ACC Network.

FSU won the last meeting between the two teams, a 35-17 win at Doak Campbell Stadium in 2019. The Noles hold an 11-2 all-time series lead.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Florida Highway Patrol says two people are dead after a fiery crash Monday morning between...
Double fatal crash leads to lane closure on Apalachee Parkway
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating another overnight shooting in the capital...
Tallahassee Police investigating overnight shooting on South Meridian Street
A crash in Leon County left one woman dead and another seriously injured.
One killed, another seriously injured in I-10 crash in Tallahassee
Tallahassee Police Department badge over police lights and crime scene tape
TPD investigating overnight shooting that left one dead
crash generic
One killed in Thomasville Road crash

Latest News

SWAC, Pac-12 announce home-and-home hoops series between FAMU, Oregon
Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman, center top, dives into the end zone for a two-point...
Norvell says Seminoles had ‘terrible formula’ in loss to Wake Forest
SWAC, Pac-12 announce home-and-home hoops series between FAMU, Oregon
Wake Forest defensive back Traveon Redd celebrates after a tackle against Florida State during...
FSU falls to 0-3 for first time since 1976 with 35-14 loss at Wake Forest