Lanes reopened, pedestrian in serious condition after being hit by car on Capital Circle SE

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says a pedestrian is in serious condition after being hit by a car at the intersection of Capital Circle SE and Dick Wilson Boulevard.

TPD says the accident shut down the intersection for a couple of hours but all lanes of traffic have been reopened.

Update: all lanes of travel have been reopened. ----- The Tallahassee Police Department is currently on scene of a... Posted by City of Tallahassee Police Department on Monday, September 20, 2021

TPD asks anyone who may have witnessed the crash but did not speak with a detective on the scene to call 850-891-4200 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.