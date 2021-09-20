Lanes reopened, pedestrian in serious condition after being hit by car on Capital Circle SE
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says a pedestrian is in serious condition after being hit by a car at the intersection of Capital Circle SE and Dick Wilson Boulevard.
TPD says the accident shut down the intersection for a couple of hours but all lanes of traffic have been reopened.
TPD asks anyone who may have witnessed the crash but did not speak with a detective on the scene to call 850-891-4200 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.
Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.