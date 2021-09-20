Advertisement

Louisiana man threatens to shoot New Orleans mayor over trash complaints

New Orleans police arrested 59-year-old Daniel Jenkins at his Gentilly home Sunday (Sept. 20)...
New Orleans police arrested 59-year-old Daniel Jenkins at his Gentilly home Sunday (Sept. 20) and booked him with terrorizing after determining he threatened in a 911 call to shoot Mayor LaToya Cantrell over trash collection complaints.(Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Alvarado and Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A Louisiana man with trash collection complaints was arrested Sunday after threatening to shoot New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell in a recorded call to 911.

Court records show that Daniel Jenkins, 59, “threatened to go to City Hall and shoot Mayor Cantrell if he could not get trash service or someone to answer questions,” WVUE-TV reported.

When officers arrived at his home after his 911 call, Jenkins told them that he was “sick and tired of the Sewage and Water Board for charging him” when he was not getting service.

Jenkins was booked on a single count of terrorizing, an offense that is punishable in Louisiana by up to 15 years in state prison, up to $15,000 in fines, or both.

His criminal history includes six prior felony and two prior misdemeanor convictions across four states.

Court records show Jenkins is currently on probation through October 2024 for a 2019 conviction in New York for aggravated driving while intoxicated. He is also serving five years of probation through October 2022 for a DWI offense.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Florida Highway Patrol says two people are dead after a fiery crash Monday morning between...
Double fatal crash leads to lane closure on Apalachee Parkway
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating another overnight shooting in the capital...
Tallahassee Police investigating overnight shooting on South Meridian Street
A crash in Leon County left one woman dead and another seriously injured.
One killed, another seriously injured in I-10 crash in Tallahassee
Tallahassee Police Department badge over police lights and crime scene tape
TPD investigating overnight shooting that left one dead
crash generic
One killed in Thomasville Road crash

Latest News

School board races could be come partisan
School board races could be come partisan
COVID front and center in State Capitol for second year
This weekend, the Thomasville Police Department helped recover over a dozen cars that had been...
Thomasville Police warn of driving through flood waters after dozen car rescues this weekend
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
US easing virus restrictions for foreign flights to America
Men lift a baby over the waters of the Rio Grande river as migrants, many from Haiti, wade...
EXPLAINER: Biden uses Trump-era tool against Haiti migrants