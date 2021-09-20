Norvell says Seminoles had ‘terrible formula’ in loss to Wake Forest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Saturday, the Florida State Seminoles fell to Wake Forest, 35-14, to mark the program’s first 0-3 start to a season since 1976, the first under Bobby Bowden as head coach.

Speaking with the media on Monday, FSU head coach Mike Norvell says the ‘Noles really didn’t even give themselves a chance to play winning football thanks to six turnovers against the Demon Deacons: Three interceptions and three fumbles.

Norvell says with that many turnovers, it put the defense in some tough positions throughout the game.

“Even with the five turnovers that the defense had to go and defend, we gave up 10 points off of those turnovers,” Norvell said. “So, there were some positives you saw there defensively, being able to create some stops even in bad situations. You look at that game and the defense was on the field for 39 minuets. I think they played 80-plus snaps. Just a terrible formula to play winning football.”

The Seminoles return to the field on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. against Louisville at Doak Campbell Stadium.

