Ocala man arrested on 14 counts of child pornography possession

Wilson is being held on a $28,000 bond.
Wilson is being held on a $28,000 bond.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala is behind bars and facing 14 counts of possession of child pornography.

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say in August they received a tip that 44-year old Carl Wilson was uploading child porn to his Google account.

They previously obtained a warrant and searched Wilson’s home on NW 61st Ct. They found a phone containing the images.

Wilson denies knowing how the files got on his phone.

He is being held on a $28,000 bond.

