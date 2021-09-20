One killed, another seriously injured in Highway 27 crash

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A woman was killed and another suffered serious injuries in a crash on US Highway 27 in Lafayette County early Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 2:52 a.m., west of County Road 53, where a passenger sedan and a pickup truck collided head-on, according to the report.

FHP says the collision caused US Highway 27 to be shut down for investigation. The first driver, a 38-year-old woman from Mayo, Fla., sustained serious injuries.

The second driver, a 35-year-old woman from Tallahassee, was pronounced dead at the scene, per FHP.

