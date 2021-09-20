Advertisement

One killed in Thomasville Road crash

crash generic
crash generic(AP Images)
By Thomas Brown
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One man was killed in a crash on Thomasville Road in Leon County Sunday evening, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 7:10 p.m. According to the report, one passenger van was traveling northbound, while another van was in a right turn lane on Thomasville Road, near Kinhega Drive. The first driver exited his lane for unknown reasons and drove onto the sidewalk on the east side of U.S. 319.

FHP says the first vehicle then collided with the second vehicle’s left rear side, causing it to rotate into the east shoulder and come to a final rest facing south. The first vehicle came to a rest in the left lane, facing northwest.

The first driver, a 56-year-old man from Tallahassee, was taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, per FHP and Leon County EMS.

The second driver, a 46-year-old Tallahassee man, had no reported injuries.

