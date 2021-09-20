Advertisement

School board races could be come partisan

By Mike Vasilinda
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) - By a two to one margin in 1998, Florida voters chose to make school board elections nonpartisan, but two GOP lawmakers want to go back to school board candidates declaring their party affiliation.

When voters approved the switch to nonpartisan school board races in 1998, Democrats held a registration advantage of over 400,000 voters.

At the time, the change was seen as a way for the GOP to make inroads and develop a bench.

Today, Democrats’ registration advantage is just over 23,000.

“It will bring transparency to the system,” said State Senator Joe Gruters, who is sponsoring the legislation seeking to return to partisan school board races.

Gruters argued mask mandates have already polarized voters.

“You’ll understand that if there is a Democrat or a Republican running for school board, they are likely to support issues that party generally agrees with,” said Gruters.

In a statement, the Florida School Boards Association told us: “…Education should be one issue where people all across the political spectrum could come together.”

With registrations now almost even, Democrats call this a horrible idea.

“It gives more of that rallying cry, if you will, to their base. Rather than focusing on what is the best method to make sure our public schools are fully funded,” said State Representative Fentrice Driskell.

But Sponsor Gruters counters that local parties already make party affiliation an issue.

“You’re basically living under a rock if you think these races are nonpartisan. If you look at the parties in almost every single area, they will help identify, to their voters, which candidate represents their interests,” said Gruters.

If lawmakers are able to pass the change, six out of every ten voters next year would still have to approve, a tough hill to climb in a divided state.

Voters approved the non-partisan races in 1998 with over 64% of the vote, but Gruters said the times were far less partisan.

Copyright 2021 Capitol News Service. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Florida Highway Patrol says two people are dead after a fiery crash Monday morning between...
Double fatal crash leads to lane closure on Apalachee Parkway
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating another overnight shooting in the capital...
Tallahassee Police investigating overnight shooting on South Meridian Street
A crash in Leon County left one woman dead and another seriously injured.
One killed, another seriously injured in I-10 crash in Tallahassee
Tallahassee Police Department badge over police lights and crime scene tape
TPD investigating overnight shooting that left one dead
crash generic
One killed in Thomasville Road crash

Latest News

School board races could be come partisan
School board races could be come partisan
COVID front and center in State Capitol for second year
This weekend, the Thomasville Police Department helped recover over a dozen cars that had been...
Thomasville Police warn of driving through flood waters after dozen car rescues this weekend
Wilson is being held on a $28,000 bond.
Ocala man arrested on 14 counts of child pornography possession