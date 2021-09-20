Shots fired at Marianna car wash, two injured

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Several gunshots were fired by an unknown assailant towards a car wash in Marianna last Friday night, striking two bystanders, according to the Marianna Police Department.

Officers from MPD were called to Perfections Car Wash on Milton Avenue at approximately 9:32 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, receiving multiple reports of shots fired in the area. No suspects or victims were found at the scene, according to their report.

Police were then notified by Jackson Hospital that two men were being treated for gunshot wounds. The victims told police that they saw about four gunshots come from the woods across from Perfections Car Wash, with two of the bullets striking them in their legs.

The victims are expected to make a full recovery.

Officers discovered evidence of gunfire at the scene, and also observed a parked vehicle and metal building in the area had been struck.

This is an ongoing investigation and charges are pending upon the identification of the shooter. Anyone with any information is encouraged to report it to the Marianna Police Department at (850) 526-3125 or Chipola Crime Stoppers at (850) 526-5000.

