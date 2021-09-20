Advertisement

St. Marks Wildlife Refuge protects endangered speices

By Hannah Messier
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -At St. Marks Wildlife Refuge, visitors will hear birds chirping in the trees and see salamanders crawling along the forest floor. One of those birds, the red cockaded woodpecker, considered endangered since the 1970s. St. Marks has been protecting the population by tracking and relocating birds.

“We can move birds from one refuge or natural forest or military installation to another location and that helps to build better, more genetically robust populations.” Chloe Dubben, a biological technician at the St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge explained.

Biologists also work with frosted flatwood salamanders, collecting larva and eggs and growing them in artificial tanks.

“We set up these tanks for them and we bring the young larva in and we raise them in there so that they’re safe from predators or they’re safe from desiccation if the pond dries up.” Dubben described.

Once old enough to leave the ponds, the salamanders are released into the wild. The work, going on for decades, is finally paying off.

“The woodpeckers are doing great and they’re actually under review to be down listed from an endangered species to a threatened species so that’s really good news from the population.” Dubben stated.

But the salamanders are under review to be up listed on the endangered species list. Proving that while there are success stories, there’s still much to be done.

“We have our highs when we have a good year and we raise a lot of salamanders and release them all back in the ponds we have lows when we have years that have disease that causes us problems and a lot of our larva die.” Terry Peacock, the Refuge manager for the St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge said.

Caring for the creatures that call Wakulla county home, one critter at a time.

If you’d like to help the St. Marks Wildlife Refuge protect northern Florida’s endangered species, they’re asking for donations to their support group, the friends of St. Marks Wildlife Refuge.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating another overnight shooting in the capital...
Tallahassee Police investigating overnight shooting on South Meridian Street
Tallahassee Police Department badge over police lights and crime scene tape
TPD investigating overnight shooting that left one dead
A crash in Leon County left one woman dead and another seriously injured.
One killed, another seriously injured in I-10 crash in Tallahassee
Police and the FBI are searching for Brian Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve in Florida.
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Derwin Callahan (Left), Naijah Sholtz (right)
Leon County deputies arrest two wanted on attempted homicide

Latest News

The painted eyes posted along the walls peer in to the past, drawing perspective in to history...
New gallery opens at Turner Center for the Arts
A crash in Leon County left one woman dead and another seriously injured.
One killed, another seriously injured in I-10 crash in Tallahassee
A pop up vaccine clinic took place in the Fort Braden community on Saturday.
Bethel Missionary Baptist Church brings mobile medical unit to Ft. Braden to get more shots in arms
‘Curls for Queens’ salon day kicks off at Sabal Palm Elementary
‘Curls for Queens’ salon day kicks off at Sabal Palm Elementary