SW Miami-Dade Shooting Leaves 4 Injured, Including 2 Children

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Miami-Dade early Sunday morning that left four people hurt, including two children.

According to Miami-Dade PD, the shooting happened in the 14900 block of Pierce Street just after two a.m.

Investigators learned it happened after an argument escalated at a family gathering.

Two children, ages 4 and 6, as well as two adults, ages 27 and 42, were struck.

All four were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

