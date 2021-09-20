SW Miami-Dade Shooting Leaves 4 Injured, Including 2 Children
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Miami-Dade early Sunday morning that left four people hurt, including two children.
According to Miami-Dade PD, the shooting happened in the 14900 block of Pierce Street just after two a.m.
Investigators learned it happened after an argument escalated at a family gathering.
Two children, ages 4 and 6, as well as two adults, ages 27 and 42, were struck.
All four were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
