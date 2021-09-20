Advertisement

SW Miami-Dade Shooting Leaves 4 Injured, Including 2 Children

By CBS Miami
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Miami-Dade early Sunday morning that left four people hurt, including two children.

According to Miami-Dade PD, the shooting happened in the 14900 block of Pierce Street just after two a.m.

Investigators learned it happened after an argument escalated at a family gathering.

Two children, ages 4 and 6, as well as two adults, ages 27 and 42, were struck.

All four were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating another overnight shooting in the capital...
Tallahassee Police investigating overnight shooting on South Meridian Street
Tallahassee Police Department badge over police lights and crime scene tape
TPD investigating overnight shooting that left one dead
A crash in Leon County left one woman dead and another seriously injured.
One killed, another seriously injured in I-10 crash in Tallahassee
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Derwin Callahan (Left), Naijah Sholtz (right)
Leon County deputies arrest two wanted on attempted homicide

Latest News

The Florida Highway Patrol says two people are dead after a fiery crash Monday morning between...
Double fatal crash leads to lane closure on Apalachee Parkway
Police lights.
Shots fired at Marianna car wash, two injured
Pelham homicide investigated by GBI
The hearing lasted just over an hour, with discussions on jury selection, discovery and...
Judge delays Katherine Magbanua’s trial