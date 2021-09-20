SWAC, Pac-12 announce home-and-home hoops series between FAMU, Oregon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Southwestern Athletic Conference and Pac-12 Conference have announced a new scheduling partnership that will see home-and-home series between its member institutions in men’s and women’s basketball.

The partnership will begin next season, the 2022-23 campaign, and run through the 2025-26 season.

According to a joint press release from the two conferences, programs from each conference will participate in two-year, home-and-home series, with six institutions participating in 2022 & 2023 and the other six participating in the 2024 & 2025

Florida A&M University’s home-and-home opponent will be the University of Oregon: The Rattlers will head to Eugene in November of 2022 while the Ducks will make a return trip come November 2023.

Along with the Rattlers, Southern (Arizona), Alabama State (USC), Texas Southern (Arizona State), Grambling (Colorado) and Prairie View A&M (Washington State) will play their series with their respective opponent in 2022 and 2023.

“I could not be more excited about the challenges and unique opportunities presented by the creation of the partnership between the SWAC and the Pac-12,” FAMU head men’s basketball coach Robert McCullum said. “We will travel to our sixth Pac-12 opponent during my tenure at FAMU this season, and having spent three years on Oregon’s staff, I know all too well the challenges each team presents; obviously the big difference will come in being able to host Pac-12 teams on our campuses - it doesn’t get any better than that! I also value the many educational benefits our student-athletes will experience from traveling to the respective cities and campuses. Dr. Charles McClelland is to be commended for such an accomplishment.”

The conferences say the remaining matchups for the 2024 and ‘25 seasons, as well as matchups for the women’s programs, will be announced at a later date.

FAMU and Oregon have played three times, with the Ducks winning each of the three matchups, including last year’s 87-66 victory.

According to Basketball-Reference.com, the Fangs are 0-11 all-time against current Pac-12 members. FAMU last defeated a power program on December 31, 2019, in a 70-68 win over Iowa State.

For more on the SWAC and Pac-12 scheduling partnership, click here.

