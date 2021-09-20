Tallahassee Police arrest 17-year-old in connection to fatal shooting on West Tharpe Street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says they’ve arrested a 17-year-old in connection to a fatal September 16 shooting that occurred in the early morning hours in the 1500 block of West Tharpe Street.

Officials say the suspect, who WCTV is not naming at this time due to their age, and the victim did not previously know each other.

Authorities say they engaged in a verbal argument outside of the victim’s home before the victim went inside in an attempt to defuse the situation.

According to officials, the juvenile then stepped away from the home and fired multiple shots into the apartment, striking and ultimately killing the victim.

The juvenile is facing charges of second degree murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a delinquent.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.