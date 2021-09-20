Tallahassee residents anxious for authorized use of Pfizer’s vaccine in children aged 5-12

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A huge step was announced Monday in the next phase of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine as the makers of the shot say their shots are “safe and effective” for kids aged five to 11.

Tanya Tatum, FAMU’s Director of Student Health Services, says she’s already been receiving calls from parents who want to get their younger children vaccinated.

But, there are a few more steps to go through before the shots can be put in those arms.

“I think that’s phenomenal,” said Tallahassee resident Javae Carreth. “I think that’s actually great, so now they can have it at a young age and don’t even have to worry about everybody getting sick.”

Tatum says it’s an announcement they’ve been waiting to hear.

“I think everybody is anxiously waiting for it because we have seen such an increase in pediatric cases and we want to minimize that as much as possible,” she said.

She adds there is demand for the vaccine for that age group, but says Pfizer has more steps to take before getting final approval.

“Pfizer still needs to submit their application for the EUA (emergency use authorization) to the FDA,” Tatum explained. “They’ll have to review it and then it’ll need to be approved and then it’ll go to ACIP (Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices), which makes recommendations to the CDC.”

As for when we could see the vaccine roll out for those aged five to 11?

Tatum says it could happen as soon as next month, saying this next phase could be a great step toward achieving herd immunity.

“It certainly allows us to get closer to it. I think children between five and 11 make up nine percent of the U.S. population and I think our ability to provide immunizations for that age group will be tremendous.”

Children aged 12 and older are eligible to get their shots.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.