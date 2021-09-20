Tallahassee seniors eager for COVID-19 booster following FDA recommendation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Last week, an FDA panel recommended boosters of the Pfizer vaccine for Americans aged 65 and older.

On Monday, WCTV checked in with Tallahassee Senior Center Foundation to see how older Tallahassee residents are reacting.

The general feeling from seniors we spoke with was: Excitement.

One person said getting their first two shots was a game changer, making them feel safe to leave the house to go to the grocery store and added that getting a booster only increases that sense of protection.

Sandra Foley got her booster a week ago. In addition to being older than 65, she is also immunocompromised.

Foley says getting the third shot was an overall positive experience.

”And it was fine. It was just a little, they gave it to me in my left arm, and I didn’t have any reaction to it at all. I didn’t run a fever, I didn’t really get sick, you know, none of that,” she said.

Foley, a retired nurse, says she jumped at the opportunity to get a booster shot as soon as it was recommended for immunocompromised individuals.

When the pandemic first started, many younger people said they wanted to get vaccinated to protect their grandparents.

But, now, some grandparents are opting for boosters to protect their grandchildren who aren’t yet eligible for vaccination.

Vivian Parnenter says she’s especially eager to get the booster shot so she can feel more comfortable visiting her grandchildren.

“One of my grandchildren had to be pulled out of school the first week because there were four positive cases in his second grade class<’ she said. “So booster shots and regular shots? Yes. Get them.”

Parnenter got her second shot in April, so she plans to get her third in October, once six months have passed.

Everyone at Tallahassee Senior Center Foundation is still taking COVID precautions, like wearing masks indoors and social distancing when possible.

The FDA also recommended boosters for those at high risk of severe COVID-19, including healthcare workers, first responders and others likely to be exposed to the virus at work.

