Advertisement

Thomasville Police warn of driving through flood waters after dozen car rescues this weekend

This weekend, the Thomasville Police Department helped recover over a dozen cars that had been...
This weekend, the Thomasville Police Department helped recover over a dozen cars that had been stalled after people drove into flood waters.(Thomasville Police Department)
By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Heavy rain, stalled vehicles and rescues in Thomasville; officials are warning against driving through flooded roads.

This weekend, the Thomasville Police Department helped recover over a dozen cars that had been stalled after people drove into flood waters.

It’s clear now, but over the weekend, Remington and East Jackson Street, along with several other roads in Thomasville, were covered by flood waters.

Heavy rain on Saturday caused flash flooding throughout the community and law enforcement had to get involved, removing at least 15 stalled vehicles from the water and rescuing several people from those cars.

Officials with TPD say, as a reminder, to turn around when you see water on the road; while it may appear you can make it through, you never really know what lies beneath the surface.

“You don’t know if the road is secure underneath that water. Sometimes with flooding we’ll find that some roadways collapse. It could be really dangerous it could be a lot deeper. It could cause a much quicker problem than anything anyone anticipated,” said Corporal Crystal Parker with the Tallahassee Police Department.

Cpl. Parker says other dangers to consider when waters covers the road are downed lines and debris that might not be visible, urging people to just find another and safer route instead of trying to drive through it.

At least seven calls were made to Thomasville Police on Saturday regarding flooded roads. Officials say no one was hurt.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Florida Highway Patrol says two people are dead after a fiery crash Monday morning between...
Double fatal crash leads to lane closure on Apalachee Parkway
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating another overnight shooting in the capital...
Tallahassee Police investigating overnight shooting on South Meridian Street
A crash in Leon County left one woman dead and another seriously injured.
One killed, another seriously injured in I-10 crash in Tallahassee
Tallahassee Police Department badge over police lights and crime scene tape
TPD investigating overnight shooting that left one dead
crash generic
One killed in Thomasville Road crash

Latest News

Tallahassee seniors eager for COVID-19 booster following FDA recommendation
Tallahassee residents anxious for authorized use of Pfizer’s vaccine in children aged 5-12
School board races could be come partisan
School board races could be come partisan
COVID front and center in State Capitol for second year
Judge delays Katherine Magbanua’s trial