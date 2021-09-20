Thomasville Police warn of driving through flood waters after dozen car rescues this weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Heavy rain, stalled vehicles and rescues in Thomasville; officials are warning against driving through flooded roads.

This weekend, the Thomasville Police Department helped recover over a dozen cars that had been stalled after people drove into flood waters.

It’s clear now, but over the weekend, Remington and East Jackson Street, along with several other roads in Thomasville, were covered by flood waters.

Heavy rain on Saturday caused flash flooding throughout the community and law enforcement had to get involved, removing at least 15 stalled vehicles from the water and rescuing several people from those cars.

Officials with TPD say, as a reminder, to turn around when you see water on the road; while it may appear you can make it through, you never really know what lies beneath the surface.

“You don’t know if the road is secure underneath that water. Sometimes with flooding we’ll find that some roadways collapse. It could be really dangerous it could be a lot deeper. It could cause a much quicker problem than anything anyone anticipated,” said Corporal Crystal Parker with the Tallahassee Police Department.

Cpl. Parker says other dangers to consider when waters covers the road are downed lines and debris that might not be visible, urging people to just find another and safer route instead of trying to drive through it.

At least seven calls were made to Thomasville Police on Saturday regarding flooded roads. Officials say no one was hurt.

