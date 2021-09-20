Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes blocked on Apalachee Parkway following crash

By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says both lanes of traffic were blocked at the intersection of Apalachee Parkway and Conner Boulevard Monday morning following a crash in the area. Deputies say the lanes were blocked in the area between Conner and Twin Lakes.

Deputies were assisting Florida Highway Patrol troopers on the scene as they responded to the multi-vehicle crash.

“Please plan an alternative route and be cautious when driving in the area,” LCSO wrote on its Facebook page. The sheriff’s office says it will update its Facebook post when the area is cleared.

