White Chicken Chili with Robin O’Donnell

By Robin O'Donnell | The Prepared Table
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Ingredients

  • 3-4 cups cooked, shredded chicken
  • 2 (15oz.) cans of white beans, drained
  • 32 oz. salsa (store bought or homemade)
  • 2 t. cumin
  • 8 oz. shredded Monterey jack cheese

Instructions

1.       Combine chicken, salsa, beans and cumin in a stockpot.

2.      Bring to a simmer by cooking on medium-high heat.  When it reaches a simmer, reduce to medium heat.

3.      Add shredded Monterey jack cheese to the pot and stir well.  Simmer until melted.

4.      Serve immediately; garnish with your favorite toppings.

