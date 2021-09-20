White Chicken Chili with Robin O’Donnell
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Ingredients
- 3-4 cups cooked, shredded chicken
- 2 (15oz.) cans of white beans, drained
- 32 oz. salsa (store bought or homemade)
- 2 t. cumin
- 8 oz. shredded Monterey jack cheese
Instructions
1. Combine chicken, salsa, beans and cumin in a stockpot.
2. Bring to a simmer by cooking on medium-high heat. When it reaches a simmer, reduce to medium heat.
3. Add shredded Monterey jack cheese to the pot and stir well. Simmer until melted.
4. Serve immediately; garnish with your favorite toppings.
