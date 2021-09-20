White Chicken Chili with Robin O’Donnell

Ingredients

3-4 cups cooked, shredded chicken

2 (15oz.) cans of white beans, drained

32 oz. salsa (store bought or homemade)

2 t. cumin

8 oz. shredded Monterey jack cheese

Instructions

1. Combine chicken, salsa, beans and cumin in a stockpot.

2. Bring to a simmer by cooking on medium-high heat. When it reaches a simmer, reduce to medium heat.

3. Add shredded Monterey jack cheese to the pot and stir well. Simmer until melted.

4. Serve immediately; garnish with your favorite toppings.

