‘Wings and Wheels’ event raises money for homeless veterans

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The 6th Masonic District hosted its first annual car and aircraft show at the Tallahassee airport this past Saturday, working to raise money for displaced or homeless veterans in the area.

“A lot of people are homeless but a lot of veterans are homeless. That to me is awful, especially considering that so many have sacrificed so much and their service so anything dealing with that I’m willing to help” says Lt. Col. George Hardy of the Tuskegee Airmen.

Hardy served for almost 30 years, and he believes it’s his purpose to continue serving the community.

”It’s one of those things that makes my life,” says Hardy. “To contribute things to help people and a lot of veterans need help.”

Vintage cars, motorcycles and planes were all on display while youth organizations like DeMolay pitched in to sell food and drinks, with all proceeds going to veterans.

”I have many veterans in my family and anytime DeMolay can find out we give back to the veterans cause they did so much for us and it’s only right we give back to them,” says volunteer Wade Speigner of the Florida chapter of DeMolay.

Organizers, such as Neil Rambana of the J. Edwin Larson Lodge, hope the event will come back bigger and better each year.

”We think that it’s just a perfect venue with Flightline and the city of Tallahassee allowing us to display all these things here. The room is tremendous and there’s no reason why we can’t have a bigger, greater audience and do better for our veterans,” says Rambana.

The group estimates they raised a couple thousand dollars, which will all go towards helping homeless veterans. They plan to be back next year.

